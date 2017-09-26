New operating facility opens at Coffs Hospital

The $2.4m Interventional Suite enables specialist clinicians to watch the live feed of a procedure they are performing.

THE new $2.4 million Interventional Suite at Coffs Harbour Health Campus is now fully operational.

Work began late last year to build the hybrid facility which not only allows specialists to diagnose through high-definition imaging, but also to then perform appropriate surgical procedures.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional and Rural Health, Leslie Williams MP and Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser today inspected the recently completed Interventional Suite.

"The Interventional Suite was designed as a Theatre with special infrastructure that allows for a wide variety of procedures to be undertaken that were previously performed in the Operating Theatre,” Mrs Williams said.

"The clinician is able to see high-definition images of specific parts of the body that provide them with more detailed information regarding the patient's anatomy.”

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said the opening of the Suite means patients who previously had to travel for procedures are now able to receive that treatment in Coffs Harbour.

”A wide variety of surgical procedures are undertaken in the new facility including vascular, urological, gynaecological and spinal procedures.

”Speech pathologists also use this facility to assess swallowing difficulties in patients.

”n addition to specialist clinicians, the interventional suite is staffed by nurses, radiographers and support staff, with extra permanent positions created at the health campus to service the new facility,”Mr Fraser said.