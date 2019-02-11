New night club coming to Coffs Harbour

WHERE once punters had a flutter, hearts could be fluttering.

In an attempt to bring elegance, romance and quality entertainment to the local night scene, Coffs Hotel publican Marty Philips has designs in the works for a night club.

"The entertainment is really pretty ordinary around here; for a special night out with friends or a romantic evening there isn't much on offer," he said.

Noticing many locals head north to clubs at Byron Bay or the Gold Coast to celebrate special occasions, Marty looked into options of creating something in the heart of Coffs. He didn't have far to look.

"We've got the former TAB right here at the Coffs Hotel, it's a big room connected to the beer garden and our plan is to convert that to a great space where people can get dressed up and enjoy good entertainment."

The Development Application submitted in March 2018 was approved last week.

"We still have a lot of boxes to tick, there are many rules and regulations that need to be signed off before we can even talk about the renovation or an opening date."

"We have got in a consultant to assist with the strict fire and safety as well as general design guidelines for this type of space."

And what will the new night club be called?

"I think we might run a naming competition closer to the time."