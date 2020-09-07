Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

New mystery COVID cases emerge in NSW

by Staff Writers
7th Sep 2020 7:19 AM

 

Two of the COVID-19 cases announced in NSW yesterday have sparked concerns after authorities weren't able to link them to any known cluster.

NSW Health announced 10 new cases yesterday, with four locally acquired, four returned travellers in quarantine and two still under investigation.

These two mystery cases are a man in his 40s from Northern Sydney and a child from Western Sydney, with authorities scrambling to find the source of the infections.

NSW Health warned that COVID-19 "continues to circulate in the community" and urged residents to be vigilant.

Two Sydney schools were also forced to close for deep cleaning after students contracted the virus.

Two students at Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney's east tested positive to coronavirus, with one student at Lidcombe Public School in western Sydney also being infected.

Contact tracing is underway for both schools.

Follow our live coronavirus coverage below. 

 

 

Originally published as New mystery COVID cases emerge in NSW

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Premium Content BUNNY BROWN: COVID opens door for Grafton media star

        Rugby League COVID-19 has turned Katie Brown’s career on its head, but change has led to an unexpected venture

        Generous gift or ‘indulgent imposition’

        Premium Content Generous gift or ‘indulgent imposition’

        Letters to the Editor This letter described the process as ‘indefensible Trumpian behaviour’.

        Search continues near Grafton for missing Lismore man

        Premium Content Search continues near Grafton for missing Lismore man

        News Emergency services are continuing to search an area northwest of Grafton in...

        Tragedy sparks new phase of friendship for skate park

        Premium Content Tragedy sparks new phase of friendship for skate park

        News Koby’s family and friends have worked with the Indigenous community to decide upon...