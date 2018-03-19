New mums love the attention from midwives

MOTHER LOVE: Coffs Harbour Health Campus midwives proved popular with mums in the latest health care quarterly report.

MATERNITY patients handed out the biggest tick of approval to Coffs Harbour Health Campus in the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly report.

The survey reveals 84 per cent of women said they would speak highly of their maternity experience at the hospital to friends and family with the same percentage saying midwives or doctors always explained things in an understandable way during labour and birth.

Among respondents 77 per cents said their medical carers always explained things in an understandable way during the birth process.

Looking across state-wide figures BHI chief executive Dr Diane Watson said results across the main performance measures for emergency departments were relatively stable compared with the same quarter a year earlier despite the increase in patients.

"NSW is maintaining and in some cases improving its performance on timeliness measures,” she said.

"This was despite the ongoing increases in activity with emergency presentations during the October to December quarter up 22.7 per cent over the past five years.”

In Coffs Harbour, 94 per cent of patients arriving by ambulance were in the care of emergency staff within 30 minutes, marginally better than the state average.

For emergency attention, 17 minutes was the average waiting time for cases considered urgent with 71 per cent of total patients spending four hours or less waiting for attention.