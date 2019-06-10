Menu
Coffs Harbour City Council is undertaking a review of opportunities and building heights in the city centre. Two public forums will be held this month to gauge community feedback.
New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

Jasmine Minhas
10th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
A PROPOSED $2-million motel development earmarked for a prime location in the Coffs CBD is open for submissions.

The demolition of the Lemongrass Garden Vietnamese & Thai Restaurant building, next to the Best Western motel on Elizabeth St, was approved for demolition in January in order to make way for a new three-storey motel.

A Development Application for the proposed motel made at the time was later withdrawn, and a new DA was lodged late last month for a contemporary style 17-unit motel at the site.

Designed by the local RDC Architecture, the motel would feature stepped building elements with modern skillion roofing and 14 parking spaces.

The site, situated just by the Pacific Hwy at Coffs coach terminal, was previously a restaurant with a residence upstairs and a pool, and was sold for $1.2-million in March last year.

The proposed motel is open for submissions until June 26.

The view the DA or make a submission visit the Council's Customer Service Centre or the council website.

