New ‘more affordable’ rideshare service to launch in Coffs

A new rideshare company is coming to Coffs Harbour.

A new rideshare company is coming to Coffs Harbour.

A new rideshare company will launch in Coffs Harbour next month.

It's part of DiDi Australia's expansion into 20 new regional towns and cities.

DiDi Australia will launch in Coffs Harbour on August 10.

Company spokesperson Dan Jordan says now is the right time.

"Coffs Harbour has a small but healthy rideshare industry and we're excited to bring our safe, reliable and value-for-money rideshare service to the region," Mr Jordan said.

"We saw an opening for a more affordable rideshare service in Coffs Harbour, particularly at a time where many Australians are looking to spend less.

"Also, the rideshare industry has taken a hit across Australia and is now in a state of recovery so now is the best time to launch in Coffs and, in doing so, increase the earning potential for local rideshare drivers."

DiDi Australia is currently available in eight cities including Australia's four largest - Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney - after entering the Australian market in mid-2018.

Company spokesperson Dan Jordan.

With fears of a second wave of COVID-19 Mr Jordan says the company is committed to supporting the region in COVIDSafe travel.

"During a time of heightened restrictions, we continuously advised our users to use DiDi for essential travel only, while also reducing the number of passengers allowed in the car.

"Should similar restrictions return, we would have no hesitation to re-introduce these measures."

New DiDi drivers ​in​ ​Coffs Harbour will receive a number of sign-up offers for the first four weeks of​ ​launch.

After this launch period, there will be a 10 per cent drivers' fee.

DiDi Australia currently has approximately 75,000 active drivers and over 1.5 million active riders on its platform.