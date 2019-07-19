New model year Pony cars to stand out from crowd

FOUR standout from the crowd colours and a range of enhancements are on the way for Ford’s popular Mustang.

Model year 2020 GT Fastback and Convertible models will arrive in November has part of Ford’s heritage collection.

New inclusions will be a 12.4-inch customisable digital instrument display, a forged 19-inch alloy wheel option and Recaro seating.

“The Mustang is an icon, and Australian customers have been asking for more ways to customise and individualise their particular vehicle, so we’re pleased to offer more ways of doing just that,” said Ford Australia President and CEO, Kay Hart.

The MY2020 Ford Mustang GT Fastback and Convertible will be offered with a bold new colour palette that includes Grabber Lime and arresting Twister Orange, both classic Mustang colours from Ford's heritage collection.

“These new offerings help make the 2020 Mustang really stand out, and for the first time, our Ford Service Benefits program, with our Service Price Promise, is part of Mustang ownership, too.”

The Ford Service Benefits program that been extended, meaning owners will pay $299 for each of their A or B logbook service at participating dealerships.

Also new is a Black Shadow Pack for $1000 that includes a black painted roof, bonnet stripes, side stripes, 10-spoke dark-finish 19-inch alloys, black grille Pony and 5.0L badging.

Four new colours include Grabber Lime, Twister Orange, Iconic Silver and Red Hot.

https://twitter.com/FordAustralia/status/1151718237673021440