New mobile phone station proposed to built near school

MOBILE phone service provider Vodafone proposes to install a mobile base station at Bonville.

The proposal to install new equipment on 16 Station Rd, little more than 200m away from Bonville Public School, will allow for improved mobile network coverage in the area.

Vodafone regard the proposed installation as a low-impact facility under the Telecommunications (Low-Impact Facilities) Determination 1997.

The facility will include a 35m monopole, three panel antennas, one parabolic transmission dish and associated antenna supports.

Other installations include nine remote radio units, six combiners and two fibre optic breakout boxes on the antenna supports, the installation of a two-bay outdoor unit and associated cable works.

For more information visit www.rfnsa.com.au/2450045, or phone Saba Salim on 0414 109 224 or email sabas@cpsglobal.com.

Written submissions are to be sent to: PO BOX 408, Moffat Beach QLD 4551 by Saturday, May 13.