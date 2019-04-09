Merc’s new head-turning performance coupe revealed

MERCEDES-Benz has revealed the latest performance car in AMG's ever expanding range.

The stylish new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 bridges the gap between the regular Mercedes-Benz CLA and the more hardcore AMG CLA 45.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 gives buyers a cheaper alternative to the hardcore AMG 45 version.

Powered by a four-cylinder turbo (225kW/400Nm), the little coupe can sprint from 0-100km.h in just 4.9 seconds on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

The CLA 35 shares underpinnings with the A-Class hatch sibling and combines all-wheel drive grip and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Mercedes-Benz has loaded the CLA with its latest tech, including the brand's M-BUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) digital assistant. The assistant responds to the prompt, "Hey Mercedes", and can be used to control infotainment, navigation and climate settings.

Punchy turbo: CLA 35 packs hot hatch performance into coupe styling.

The interior is dominated by a dual-screen layout that combines the digital instruments and the centre screen in one continuous display.

Fake leather upholstery has contrast red stitching and seat belts are red.

AMG's five driving modes take in a range of conditions including a "Slippery" setting that is geared towards low grip conditions and reduces power and flattens the torque curve accordingly.

The CLA 35 gets the brand’s new display layout.

The sporty flavour is further enhanced by large brakes, an automatically controlled exhaust flap and a data logger for track sessions.

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the CLA 35 at the coming New York motor show. The vehicle is most likely to arrive late this year or early 2020, priced about $90,000.