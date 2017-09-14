New measures to meet seasonal labour demands

PICKER POWER: The new measures will include introducing a multi-entry visa for seasonal workers and piloting new ways to lower upfront costs for employers to access the program.

PICKER POWER: The new measures will include introducing a multi-entry visa for seasonal workers and piloting new ways to lower upfront costs for employers to access the program. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

THE GOVERNMENT has announced new measures to support employers and seasonal workers to access the Seasonal Worker Programme.

The new measures will be phased in from July 2018 and include introducing a multi-entry visa for seasonal workers, which offers greater flexibility in the granting of visas, and piloting new ways to lower upfront costs for employers to access the program.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has welcomed the new measures.

"During the peak blueberry picking season on the mid-north coast, the industry is heavily dependent on the availability of seasonal workers and any measure that increases the availability of workers is a positive one,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

The program assists Australian employers to meet their demand for seasonal labour when they are unable to source local labour.

Seasonal workers brought into Australia are subject to the same workplace relations and health and safety safeguards as Australian workers.