The car trying to make Rolls-Royce cool

It's the Rolls-Royce trying to make the storeyed British brand cool again.

Created by German car tuning house Mansory in conjunction with German fashion label Billionaire - which describes itself as an "extravagant, rich wardrobe for mature men who are unafraid of who they are and who they want to be" - the limited run uses the $685,000 Cullinan SUV as a basis but injects lashings of bling and modern materials to liven the mood.

Gone is the traditional wood panelling and glistening metal finishes that typically define a Rolls-Royce and in are modern materials such as carbon fibre, matt finishes and bright white leather.

Instead of boring old leather on the arm rest and seat backs there is heavily textured crocodile skin for more of a style statement.

Creator Mansory says the Cullinan Billionaire is designed to "create an assured style with the perfect symbiosis between luxurious flair and lifestyle".

Just in case that wasn't enough, the interior is laced with Billionaire logos to ram home the extravagance and make sure your passengers are left in no doubt you've splashed out big.

The indulgence isn't limited to the interior either.

The Billionaire features a widened, lowered body with carbon fibre additions riding on 24-inch tyres.

A standard Cullinan costs more than $650,000.

In case the 420kW/850Nm from the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 isn't enough, Mansory has performed some underbonnet tweaks to increase outputs to 449kW and 950Nm.

The engine tickle-up lowers the 0-100km/h time to a Porsche-like five seconds, a few tenths quicker than the regular Cullinan.

Just 13 of the Mansory Billionaire Cullinans will be produced, each priced at 785,000 euros ($1.3 million) - almost double the base price.

We're guessing none of those owners will be traditional Rolls-Royce buyers - no doubt why Mansory stretched the boundaries so far.

The conflicting worlds of Rolls-Royce's traditional buyers and newcomers from the world of cryptocurrency or fast finance has challenged the brand in recent years.

While sales leapt in 2010 with the release of the Ghost, they've been largely stagnant since, going against the grain of other top end brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin.

In 2016 Rolls released the Black Badge range, described as the "alter ego of Rolls-Royce, darker, more assertive, more confident and powerful, and more demanding" and targeted at "people who are elusive and defiant, the risk takers and disrupters who break the rules and laugh in the face of convention".

In Australia, Rolls-Royce sold 40 cars in 2018, an 11 per cent drop on 2017.