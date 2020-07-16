New major retailer to open its doors

The new Anaconda store will open at the site of the former Masters’ building.

A NEW major retailer will open its doors in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Outdoor adventure and sports store Anaconda will hold its grand opening on Saturday, July 18.

It's the first Anaconda store to open in the region, with the nearest outlets currently at the Gold Coast and Newcastle.

It is also the latest retailer to open at new shopping complex HomeCo, which is located at the site of the former Masters' building on the Pacific Hwy.

The home improvement chain, operated by Woolworths, collapsed in 2016.

The building was previously owned by Coffs Harbour businessman Geoff King before a delayed settlement saw the ownership transferred to Home Consortium last year.

The former Masters’ building in Coffs Harbour was purchased by Home Consortium.

Development plans for HomeCo were approved in December.

Stores currently operating at the new HomeCo complex include Sydney Tools, Road Tech Marine and Geoff King Motors.

The Anaconda store covers an area of 1,850 square metres and will feature fishing and camping ranges, as well as snow gear, hiking, water sports and outdoor clothing.

The retailer advertised several job vacancies in May.

"We have recruited some of the best experts for the new Coffs Harbour store to assist the local community when preparing for their outdoor adventure," Anaconda Coffs Harbour Regional Manager Mark Singleton said.

"We look forward to meeting locals as they come and explore our extensive range."

At the grand opening on Saturday, there will be coffee, activities and live entertainment.

Anaconda Coffs Harbour has also partnered with snow brand XTM Performance in its Heat the Homeless appeal and will act as a drop off point for preloved jackets, jumpers and ski pants to donate to charities.