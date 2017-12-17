Menu
Login
Sport

New Macksville bridge named in honour of Hughes

The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes.
The new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River east of Macksville has been named in honour of the late Phillip Hughes. Eranga Jayawardena
Brad Greenshields
by

THE late Phillip Hughes has been honoured with the new Pacific Hwy bridge over the Nambucca River near Macksville named after him.

The former Test cricketer who proudly called Macksville home was tragically killed three years ago while batting in a Sheffield Shield match.

The bridge, which forms part of a bypass around Macksville, will be known as The Phillip Hughes Bridge.

Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker cut the ribbon to officially open the Phillip Hughes Bridge at Macksville.
Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker cut the ribbon to officially open the Phillip Hughes Bridge at Macksville. Rachel Vercoe

Member for Oxley and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said naming the bridge after the batsman was a fitting tribute.

"Phillip Hughes was a role model for young people from the Macksville community as well as the rest of the country for his dedication and determination to succeed," Mrs Pavey said.

"His death had an enormous impact on Australians and cricket fans in particular and prompted the hash tag - Put Out Your Bats.

"This is a fitting tribute to a fine young local who was taken too soon."

Mrs Pavey said both the Hughes family and Nambucca Shire Council supported the decision to name the bridge after the left-hander who played 26 Tests but died only three days short of his 26th birthday.

The Phillip Hughes Bridge over the Nambucca River forms part of the bypass of Macksville, the town Hughes proudly called home.
The Phillip Hughes Bridge over the Nambucca River forms part of the bypass of Macksville, the town Hughes proudly called home. RMS

Related Items

Topics:  luke hartsuyker macksville melinda pavey pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade philip hughes phillip hughes bridge warrell creek to nambucca heads upgrade

Coffs Coast Advocate
Tamika picked for Comm Games

Tamika picked for Comm Games

COFFS Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby has been selected in the Australian team to play in the Commonwealth Games.

GALLERY: A walk across the Macksville bridge

Walking across the new Macksville Bridge.

Macksville Bridge opened for the public to walk across.

No rush yet by Coffs Coast same sex couples to wed

EQUAL RIGHTS: Same sex couples of the Coffs Coast are not rushing to the altar as yet.

LGBTI folks on Coffs Coast not rushing to the altar just yet

More town centre upgrades for Bellingen in 2018

BEAUTY ZONE: Beautification works in Bellingen town centre will recommence in 2018.

Alternate funding streams sought for Bellingen CBD beautifications

Local Partners

Come play a round on the 'Golf Coast'

BONVILLE top of the list in the Golf Australia Magazine's 50 favourite courses while Coffs Harbour comes in at number 14.

Digging in for tricky run chases

EARLY PLATFORM: Russell Gardner is one of the not out batsman for Diggers who'll resume his innings this afternoon.

Both Diggers and Coffs Colts eyeing off gettable targets.

Long winning streak continues for EPL leaders

Manchester City's Ilkay Guendogan (left) celebrates scoringhis team's first goal in the 4-1 win over Spurs.

MANCHESTER City have extended their winning run in the EPL.