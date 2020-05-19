New look Aldi at Park Beach Plaza will be 'good, different'

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's works include an upgrade to the Aldi supermarket building.

ALDI Park Beach Plaza has always been a popular choice for shoppers of the Coffs Coast since its opening in 2006.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group has commenced work on the expansion of Aldi at a construction cost of $2.5-million.



These works will see a substantial 550sqm increase in the size of the popular store and a refreshing upgrade to the store interior.

With local builder FM Glenn appointed to undertake the expansion works it is envisaged the site construction be completed by mid-August 2020.

Aldi will then continue with their internal refurbishment to include new corporate colours and their latest design concept for an additional three weeks, with the new store due to be fully open in September 2020.

The store is going to be very exciting and will be Aldi's new concept store.

The works will also see a dedicated pedestrian link from Park Beach Plaza's new main entry to Aldi and an improved car park layout.

These works have been timed to complement the $4-million Western Mall Entry works well underway which are expected to be completed in November 2020.

Work is well underway on the improvements to the Park Beach Plaza western entrance.

Despite the uncertain times The Bachrach Naumburger Group is pleased to have commenced these works and is committed to continually providing improved facilities for our customers, but also to Coffs Harbour by again engaging local contractors to carry out these works including the Builder FM Glenn Construction and Ballyness plus Contractors de Groot & Benson Pty Ltd, Ray Ellicott Concreting, Pearce Engineering, Phoenix Metal Roofing, KBS Mackay, Fine Form Precast Solutions, Rooney's Glass, Nambucca Plumbing, Laser Electrical, FMG Commercial Linings.

"The continued growth of our region and the popularity of Aldi has created a demand for a larger format store. We are pleased to be working with Aldi to deliver the latest design concept store to our community and continue to improve the centre for our customers," General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley said.

Local building companies are undertaking the work at Park Beach Plaza.

"It was only last year that Woolworths completed an extensive refurbishment at their Park Beach Plaza store. These two supermarket giants are not only showing great faith in Park Beach Plaza but in the strength of Coffs Harbour as a thriving and developing city."

"I am very confident that the effects of Covid-19 are starting to decrease and I'm very proud that The Bachrach Naumburger Group has been able to continue on with works during this difficult period. We have kept a lot of trades and business very busy during this time," he said.

