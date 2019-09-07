Upgraded 10,000 seat Ce.x Coffs Stadium to lure big events

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will today unveil the new grandstands at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will today unveil the new grandstands at Coffs Harbour's C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

COFFS Harbour's C.ex Coffs International stadium will unveil the remodelled original grandstand and upgraded facilities ahead of schedule today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government's more than $6.5 million investment in this important sporting infrastructure would transform the region and expand local employment opportunities.

"This important upgrade will help put Coffs Harbour into the Australian sporting spotlight and also gives local schools and sporting clubs the top-class facilities they want, need, expect and most importantly deserve," Mr McCormack said.

"The project has also provided a major boost to local employment with 62 jobs created during construction and 41 ongoing jobs into the future."

C.ex Coffs International Stadium hosted a Hyundai A-League fixture in 2017. File

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the new stadium, which accommodates 10,000 spectators including 2,900 seated in the grandstands, would bring bigger and better professional sporting events to Coffs Harbour.

"The upgraded stadium will attract more people to attend high-profile events, boosting events tourism, while also providing a high-quality facility for local teams and schools," Mr Conaghan said.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight says spectators will be impressed with the addition of two new grandstands, the Hub building and improvements to the 25-year-old original grandstand and concourse level.

Elton John will perform at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in February. Ben Gibson

"The new carpark and landscaped entrance also add to the welcoming experience - the grandstands

now offer spectators, commentators and media a range of postcard-worthy views of the playing

field," Cr Knight said.

"AFL North Coast, Cricket NSW, North Coast Football and Hub Café are delighted with the

opportunity to work together and alongside our team in the new purpose-built Hub facility."

The 2018 Tag World Cup was held at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Matt Deans

The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government invested $6.56 million in the project under the

Building Better Regions Fund. This is an $841 million program designed to create jobs, drive

economic growth and build stronger regional communities into the future.

Coffs Harbour City Council also contributed $10,785,000, Coffs Ex-Services Memorial and Sporting

Club Limited (C.ex) $500,000, The Australian Football League (AFL) $200,000, Cricket Australia

$200,000, Infracraft Detailed Joinery Pty Ltd $10,000 and Key Employment Association Limited

$10,000.