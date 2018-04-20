New life to be breathed into Jetty icon

Jetty Village complex has sold: Jetty village complex has been purchased by The Bachrach Naumburger Group.

IT'S been part of the Jetty landscape for decades, and now plans are under-way to transform the Jetty Village Shopping Centre.

The iconic Jetty building has been purchased by the Bachrach Naumburger Group - owners of Park Beach Plaza and other high-profile local developments - in a multi-million dollar deal which will see the 5,386 sqm site to be re-imagined into a thriving economic hub.

General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley said they had the Jetty Village in their sites for some time, and revealed the deal was fostered on the fairways.

"It just came about with a couple of people having a golf game actually. I then got to meet the long term owner and we struck a deal and it became unconditional last week and we take over as of the start of July.

"The investment into this shopping centre is very much a long term venture. I think this area is going to be a key economic driver not only for Coffs Harbour but for the North Coast."

While the Bachrach Naumburger Group is only in the very early stages of planning, Mr Gooley said we can expect big things from the development.

"It's a work in progress at the moment. It is a long term investment for our company but we absolutely don't want to get it wrong so we're going to take our time with this. We're looking to polish it up a little bit and make it the icon it should be.

"We want to maximise the use of the site as well, there'll be some residential, commercial, and there'll definitely be some retail."

Mr Gooley said while meetings with Coffs Harbour City Council will happen in the next six months, it will be business as usual for the tenants of Jetty Village when they official take over in July.

CoreLogic data shows the shopping centre was last sold in 1998 for $2.7-million, and while the details of the current sale remain confidential, it is believed to have been traded for significantly more.

The latest sale follows the $3,011,950 investment by Gowings Bros in the nearby former Forestry Corporation site, boding well for an exciting future for the precinct.