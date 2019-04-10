New leaseholders say venue does 'not have drug problems'

THE new leaseholders of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site have emphasised again they don't condone drug use on the premises following heavy police presence at their Peking Duk concert over the weekend.

RED Community director Dan Stevens said they've also implemented a number of strategies to mitigate excessive noise following some complaints from residents in response to the revived venue's inaugural 10-hour DJ concert almost two weeks ago.

The site, now called RED-C, has been transformed into an events venue with an outdoor concert area dubbed Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre.

Close to 1,200 people attended the Peking Duk concert on the weekend, and police identified a total of 39 people who had used or possessed drugs attempting to enter the event.

A total of four people were charged.

"All I can say is that we do not have any drug problems in the venue, we have employed a large number of security guards at our events to prevent any drugs entering the premises and ensure a safe and friendly environment for our patrons," Mr Stevens said.

"There have been no charges laid within our venue for drug possession and the few people removed from our venue for intoxication have been removed by our own security."

Crowds gather at Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre to watch Peking Duk perform. Jane Reidy

Mr Stevens said he hoped noise mitigation efforts will also ease concerns over excessive noise emanating from the venue.

"A number of strategies have been put in place to mitigate excessive noise, including limiting the PA, re-orienting the stage further to the south, suspending speakers and reducing the bass line of the music on offer. We have taken the noise complaints seriously and hope that these further measures have satisfied concerns."

Speaking to the media this week, Crime Manager Det Insp Darren Jameson said police were working with RED-C and Coffs Harbour City Council on the issues.

He said police were concerned about the "high risk nature" of the events.

Traffic and Highway Patrol conducted a total of 100 random breath tests and 39 random drug tests on the night, with one driver returning a positive reading.