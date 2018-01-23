New lease of life for old Deep Sea Fishing Club site

FOR LEASE: The site of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club is being advertised through the Commercial Real Estate Agency.

FOR LEASE: The site of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club is being advertised through the Commercial Real Estate Agency. Trevor Veale

ONE of Coffs Harbour's prime pieces of real estate has now sat empty for more than a year.

Overlooking the harbour above Jordan Esplanade, the former site of the Deep Sea Fishing Club has had little use since the liquidation of the club.

After Community Care Options pulled out of tenancy negotiations late last year, little seemed to change, leaving many asking: "What now?"

Following the successful lease of the Jetty Foreshores kiosk to Salute Espresso, Coffs Harbour City Council acting as Corporate Manager of the State Park Trust, is taking a similar approach having engaged with the Commercial Real Estate Agency to seek expressions of interest.

Andrew Beswick, the council's Director Business Services, said the two stage process would secure a short-term expression of interest before a long-term EOI was agreed to by the NSW Government's Crown Lands.

He said while a long-term EOI was being drafted, the three year short-term lease would act as an interim "so the community can get some benefit from it".

"We're as keen as anyone to get it into active use," Mr Beswick said.

Mr Beswick said the reason to this was to "get the best value for the community and the crown."

He said the council found leasing sites such as the Jetty Foreshore kiosk through a real estate firm had been successful as people were more familiar going through an agent.

Mr Beswick said the agent had received "some approaches" for the Jordan Esplanade site.

He said the site would suit community groups in the interim but in the longer term the market was far broader.

He said a long-term EOI could span decades, better suiting commercial investors.

The Commercial Real Estate Agency described the 7910 sqm site as offering 270 degrees views of the harbour, Jetty and Gallows Beach and mountains in the west.

The 1041 sqm building contains a large entertainment area with bar, bistro, dining area with bar, fully equipped commercial kitchen, offices and board room.

Expressions of interest close Wednesday, February 28 at 5pm.

To view the site, contact Steve Little from the Commercial Real Estate Agency on 0408 512 529 or steve@stevelittle.com.au.