New lease of life for iconic venue

WELCOME HOME: RED Community director Dan Stevens plans to keep the venue active for the community.

THE new tenant of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site has started moving in.

The three-year lease was awarded to Regional Ethical Development Community.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight said the tender process was "reasonably competitive”, with the relative short-term nature of the lease no doubt limiting potential applicants.

Cr Knight has reiterated that Coffs Harbour City Council does not own the land and as such cannot dictate the terms of the lease. The land is owned by the State Government's Department of Lands.

"It had to be offered as a short-term lease because there were still three years left on the existing lease with the former Deep Sea Fishing Club,” she said.

"It's a beautiful piece of real estate and we are thrilled to see people in there.”

Under the agreement, the Coffs Harbour Game Fishing Club will still have access to the fish-cleaning facilities and Pacifica Outriggers will continue to use the ground-floor storage space.

The successful applicant, RED Community, is the not-for-profit arm of Regional Ethical Development Australia Pty Ltd and has been established to undertake social and environmental projects that complement or form part of the parent group's commercial developments.

The company has a factory in Boambee and is involved in designing, developing and constructing a diverse range of commercial, residential and tourism-related buildings utilising Cross Laminated Timber.

They were behind the award -winning Dorrigo Health and Wellbeing Medical Centre.

LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour is the exclusive marketing and selling agent for the structures and senior licence agent John Vickars says the products have great appeal to the public and the unique cross-laminated timber is like an "incredibly strong sandwich” that can span across long distances and eliminate the need for conventional walls.

The former Deep Sea Fishing Club site will be utilised by RED Community primarily as an events space for REDA corporate events, conferences, private functions including weddings and celebrations, community events, film nights, exhibitions and music events.

RED Community director Dan Stevens said he felt privileged to be granted licence over the iconic and much-loved venue.

"We understand its history and importance to the community and look forward to seeing it well activated,” he said.

"To assist World Rally, we are holding off our opening until after their event.”

Mr Stevens has indicated that a quarter of the building will be used as office space for supporting entities and an application to include an eco-tourism and cultural booking centre will soon be lodged with the council.

"A new floor plan will be released, with smaller events spaces to cater for corporate meetings, smaller gatherings and even private dinner parties,” he said.

If you would like to book an event for 20 people or 400-plus you can email bookings@reda.biz, with bookings now being taken for Christmas parties.