New law to protect underpaid workers

Dodgy employers who deliberately underpay staff will now be slapped with tougher penalties and monitored more closely following the introduction of a new bill.

VULNERABLE workers will now be protected under new legislation which brings tougher penalties for employers who deliberately underpay workers.

The Fair Work Amendment (Protecting Vulnerable Workers) Bill 2017 was introduced into the House of Representatives yesterday.

According to Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, the legislation introduces large penalties for serious and systematic breaches of the law, and prohibits the 'cashback' demands made by some employers of their workers.

Penalties for record-keeping failures will be increased to prevent employers deliberately falsifying records to disguise underpayments.

The Bill also gives the Fair Work Ombudsman additional powers to investigate alleged exploitation of workers, and makes it harder for employers to pass off responsibility for breaches of employment law to franchises.

"The Coalition gave a commitment before the 2016 election that we would introduce stronger protections for vulnerable workers. This legislation will make that promise law,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"I think we were all horrified to learn of the widespread underpayment of staff by a number of major businesses in recent years.

"The increased penalties will not affect employers who make inadvertent mistakes or who take reasonable steps to deal with alleged breaches of the law. This Bill is about stopping those employers who knowingly and deliberately rip off their vulnerable employees.”

An additional $20 million to boost the capability and capacity of the Fair Work Ombudsmen was also recently announced.