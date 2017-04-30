24°
New lanes open on highway upgrade

30th Apr 2017 12:30 PM
The Pacific Hwy upgrade at Halfway Creek has seen traffic change onto new lanes.
The Pacific Hwy upgrade at Halfway Creek has seen traffic change onto new lanes. Trevor Veale

FURTHER progress has been made on the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

The 14km section has now seen traffic moving onto new lanes between Range Rd at Dirty Creek and south of Grays Rd at Halfway Creek.

The change transfers all highway traffic onto the new lanes for about four kilometres in a contraflow arrangement and allows building of the new southbound lanes to continue.

A temporary intersection will be installed at McPhillips Rd while the new southbound lanes are built.

Bus services will use the new intersection and a new bus stop will be installed at the northern end of the access road.

The Pacific Hwy traffic switch at Halfway Creek.
The Pacific Hwy traffic switch at Halfway Creek.

The 26km upgrade between Woolgoolga and Glenugie is expected to be fully open to taffic by the end the year as are other projects south of Coffs Harbour including the the 20km Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project as well as the 23km Oxley Hwy to Kundabung project and the 14km Kundabung to Kempsey project.

Topics:  halfway creek pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade rms roads and maritime services woolgoolga to glunugie upgrade woolgoolga to halfway creek

FURTHER progress has been made on the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

