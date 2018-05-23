Menu
MONEY OWED: The collapse of Ostwald Brothers set in motion the political friction over unpaid highway subcontractors.
Politics

New Labor candidate backing unpaid subbies

23rd May 2018 11:30 AM
ENDORSED candidate for Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge, says Labor will continue to fight for local businesses owed money for work on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

He said The Nationals claim to represent small business in regional NSW but have let down the subcontractors in their time of need when still owed money following the collapse of Ostwald Brothers.

"The local Nationals MP's have let them down by voting against a motion that would have seen them paid for the work already completed," Mr Judge said.

"Coffs Harbour Nationals MP Andrew Fraser has been strangely quiet on the plight of these small business people while Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has claimed it is all a matter of going through a long administration process.

"In the meantime subcontractors are going broke and on the verge of going out of business and this is a clear failure of contract management by the Berejiklian-Barilaro government.

"My experience through many years of managing large contracts for the Federal Government is you avoid this type of situation by conducting regular financial viability checks on contractors.

"Nationals leader John Barilaro makes the excuse that failing to reimburse these businesses is about value for taxpayers' money.

"He is prepared to let regional businesses go to the wall because they are not paid for a government contract.

"Small businesses deserve much better than this."

Coffs Coast Advocate

