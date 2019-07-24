Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
Motoring

New Korean compact SUV to become key market player

Grant Edwards
24th Jul 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Prepare for Kia to take another step up the popularity ladder. The compact Seltos SUV will arrive in Australia before the end of this year.

Slightly larger than the Kona from sister company Hyundai, the new Korean-made Seltos is expected to be priced from the mid-$20,000 realm drive-away.

At that price it will be imposing up against the Kona, as well as segment leaders in the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V.

It’ll land in four grades: S, Sport, Sport+ and GT-Line.

The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.

When it arrives in Australia two four-cylinder petrol engines will be available, a turbocharged 130kW/265Nm 1.6-litre donk and a base variant 2.0-litre non-turbo unit that will generate 110kW.

Basic features will include 16-inch alloys, Halogen DRLs, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rear camera and sensors, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist. That’s most of your style, infotainment and safety gear like autonemous emergency braking.

future models kia australia kia seltos motoring new kia suv
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked every Group 2 coach to nominate who they thought were the 13 best players from 2019 and tallied the votes to come up with one hell of a side.

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Crime 27-year-old frequents Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon

    MP calls for immediate action on Coffs’ youth unemployment

    premium_icon MP calls for immediate action on Coffs’ youth unemployment

    News MP calls on government to address Coffs youth unemployment crisis.

    Maps show homes surrounded by solar panels

    premium_icon Maps show homes surrounded by solar panels

    Technology More details have emerged of a proposal for a $16m solar farm