New iPhones make in store debuts

Telstra Coffs Harbour Park Beach store staff Tyson Wicks and Lucan McGowan with the new iPhones. Trevor Veale

THE 10th anniversary Apple iPhone has arrived on the Coffs Coast with local Telstra stores already signing up customers to plans for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

In terms of die-hard gadget heads, the go too device is the new iPhone X, which costs more again, while the iPhone 8 and iPhone Plus is for everyone else wanting a great new device upgrade.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are almost identical when it comes down to specs.

The latter has a 5.5 inch display instead of a 4.7-inch screen and has Apple's more advanced cameras that allow you to take fancy portraits and zoom into objects.

The stereo speakers are louder and customers and vloggers already rate them among the best on a smartphone.

The new iPhone 8's big point of difference is the glass back panel instead of the traditional aluminium backing.

This glass panel enables wireless charging, a new feature that Apple is offering for the first time.

Wireless charging is powered by Qi software, pronounced Chi.

Qi is noticeably slower to charge than a cable, but super convenient in just having to drop the device on a charging pad, which retail for around $20.

Both new iPhones come with iOS11, which is also available for older devices, which adds a ton of features to the device.