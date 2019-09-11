New iPhone feature brutally mocked

OF ALL the new features Apple unveiled with its three new iPhone models, the upgraded camera was its main seller.

"Ultra Wide lens!" bellowed Tim Cook from his isolated stage platform at the Apple launch in California. "More megapixels! Smart HDR! Give me your money!"

But while the powerful new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cameras boast an array of new capabilities, many were distracted by their unfortunate design - a rounded square bump etched into the top-left corner of the phone, with three cameras sticking out in a triangular shape.

True to form, Twitter users proved absolutely brutal in mocking the "ugly" design, comparing it to inanimate objects and a three-eyed fish from The Simpsons:

This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/keGKMuLWA1 — unilorin 🔌 (@uil_plug) September 10, 2019

The New Iphone 11 Max can cook Food 😂🙌#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/nKJwconNK1 — GAD ROGERS 🇺🇬 (@gad_rogers) September 10, 2019

Special feature of the new iPhone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/f3QHxG42yA — Akanimoh Osutuk (@OsutukAkanimoh) September 10, 2019

iPhone 2029

(Comes with a block of cheese)#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/spnJo4PGWJ — Manish Humagain (@manishhumagain) September 10, 2019

who wore 3 eyes better?



rt for the iphone 11

like for the 3-eyed fish in the simpsons #iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eqF5c1RxTx — 🎃🦇 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 🦇🎃 (@lgbtvelour) September 10, 2019

A CLOSER LOOK AT APPLE'S NEW CAMERA

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Retina display and powerful new camera capabilities.

A new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering improvements to lowlight photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

The Ultra Wide camera captures four times more scene, great for taking landscape or architecture photos.

The new Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels and advanced software enables Night mode (allowing the user to take photos in the dark) and delivers huge improvements to photos shot in indoor and outdoor lowlight environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colours and reduced noise.

The triple-camera system takes Portrait mode to a new level with the ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing, enabling Portrait mode with a wider field of view, great for taking portraits of multiple people.

The Telephoto camera features a larger ƒ/2.0 aperture to capture 40 per cent more light compared to iPhone Xs for better photos and videos.

The iPhone 11 allows users to easily record video without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake, by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.

The new TrueDepth camera introduces a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view to capture selfies, and next-generation Smart HDR enables more natural-looking photos.

Everyone's selfies are about to get better with the TrueDepth camera that now records 4K video at up to 60 fps and 120 fps slow motion.

Pet lovers will be thrilled that "portrait mode" now also works with animals, not just humans.

'THE SAFEST IPHONE YET'?

Critics have slammed the new iPhone for not going far enough with its upgrades.

"After three years of Apple utilizing essentially the same front notch design, it's hard to get pumped up for the new iPhones," wrote tech site CNET.

The site slammed the company for focusing on the camera, noting that rivals such as Huawei and HMD have already added four or more cameras to their latest models.

The lack of 5G inclusion has also cropped criticism, although there is anticipation it will be more in demand next year.

"We don't think 5G will be the saviour in smartphones, but we do see it as a critical evolution in mobile technology," said IDC analyst Ryan Reith.

Magazine Popular Mechanics also had a harsh take on the camera's appearance, comparing it to "a tarantula with three eyes".

But on a more positive note, it did say the upgraded camera was an "absolute monster when it comes to photo power".

"Does the new triple camera look funny? Sure. But it looks like it might be the best phone camera ever - and you won't be laughing when you snap your first pro-style portrait with this beast," they said.