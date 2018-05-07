New initiatives for Coffs Cycle Challenge

This year's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on October 28.

This year's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on October 28. Brad Greenshields

A CHANGE of date, a change of venue for the start/finish line and all new long ride has raised hopes that that this year's C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge will attract more than 1,000 riders.

The official launch of the event was held on Monday but all cycling eyes are firmly locked into the future with the massive event to be held on October 28 with the start/finish line at the Jetty Foreshores.

Event manager Judy Smith said the initial reaction to the new and improved format has been "terrific”.

"Everyone has said it's fabulous, the extended ride, the change of date. There hasn't been a complaint, everything's been positive,” Smith said.

While the shorter 10km family ride, 30km ride and 60km event will still play a vital role in the Cycle Challenge, the 100km event will now also have a long distance friend with a 165km ride the blue riband event.

Cycle Challenge director Graham Lockett said the new longer ride which takes cyclists out through Bellingen, Urunga, Nambucca Heads and Macksville was needed for the serious riders.

"It's intended to attract more of the elite riders as we found that the 100km event was something that they do on a training day before breakfast,” Lockett said.

"We hope the longer event will attract riders from Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane to take part.”

Smith said the moving the ride from the start of August to the end of October should also attract riders from outside the region.

"There's not many people in Tamworth or Armidale who are on their bikes in August but there's hundreds of them on their bike in October,” she said.

"It's part of our drive to bring more regional people into Coffs Harbour for an event.”

Last year the Cycle Challenge attracted 800 riders and hopes are high that that number will be surpassed in 2018 with the goal being to hit the 1000 rider mark and beyond.