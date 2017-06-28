New initiative an 'environmental game-changer'

In December community organisations will be able to raise money with rubbish.

IN LESS than six months schools, charities, sporting and community groups in Coffs Harbour will be able to raise money with rubbish in what has been described as an 'environmental game-changer'.

As part of the NSW Government's container deposit scheme, the organisations will be able to collect and receive donated eligible containers that they can then refund at an approved collection point.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the historic litter reduction initiative would help to reduce unsightly container litter in community parks, streets and waterways.

"These groups already do great work in our communities, so I'm sure that this great new fundraising opportunity will be welcome,” Mr Fraser said.

"Every year in NSW around 160 million drink containers are tossed into our environment, making up about 49% of all litter volume, and costing about $180 million to clean up.

"The scheme will help the NSW Government achieve the Premier's goal to reduce the litter volume by 40% by 2020.”

Eligible containers under the scheme include most between 150ml and three litres.

Exceptions include those that are consumed mostly at home and that are recycled in council kerbside systems.

Eligible containers can be redeemed from December 1. For more information visit

http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/waste/cds-intro.htm.