New ideas for the global market incubated in Coffs

INNOVATIVE THINKER: Innovation Hub Coffs Coast manager Tony Rothacker said Coffs Harbour is being put on the world map for its start-up companies.

INNOVATION Hub Coffs Coast is a small cooperative work space incubating new ideas which might one day go global.

Centre manager Tony Rothacker said it was helping put Coffs Harbour on the world map as start-up companies aim at reaching a global level.

Mr Rothacker said there were more than 20 companies using the centre as a cooperative workspace at the moment.

At present, Mr Rothacker said there were 11 start-ups at the centre and another 10 businesses co-working.

He said the idea behind the Innovation Hub was to incubate ideas among like-minded thinkers and test them on small market audiences, before launching the concept to the public.

With the 6 degree co-working space, it allows people to talk over their ideas and get more direct and instant feedback.

The Innovation Hub is in constant change, as start-up companies rent workspace before moving on.

This keeps it fresh along with the ideas.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Kristina Cooke and Louise Hardman. Trevor Veale

One concept to have come out of the Innovation Hub was The Shruder, designed by The Pacific Collective's Louise Hardman, a plastic recycling machine designed to eliminate waste from entering waterways and landfill.

The Shruder won the Startup Coffs Coast competition in June.

Ms Hardman said the Innovation Hub taught her how to pitch ideas.

The Innovation Hub will give other entrepreneurs a chance to get such advice, plus a lot more, when it live streams the Lean Startup Week from San Francisco next week.

The conference brings forward ideas from The Lean Startup author Eric Ries, an American entrepreneur, who believes in being more innovative, and cutting waste of both money and time to become more successful.

More than 100 entrepreneurs will share their experiences including Mr Ries, Lean Impact executive director Ann Mei Chang, Stanford University Professor Chip Heath, California College of Art Associate Professor Christina Wodtke and co-author of international bestseller Business Model Generation Alexander Osterwalder.

The streaming session will be held on Friday, November 3 from 9am-noon at the Innovation Hub Coffs Coast off Hogbin Dr, tucked behind the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

To register, visit events.bizzabo.com/livestream2017?promo=CoffsHarbour.