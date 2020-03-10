Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Oxley Business Manager BDC, Gurmesh Singh, Nick Johnstone Principal BDC, Pat Conaghan MP, David Ford Chair of Council BDC, Mayor Denise Knight, Sue O'Connor Director of Student Wellbeing BDC, Rev Naomi Cooke Chaplain BDC, Saskia Klop Counsellor BDC, Jane Mosco Counsellor BDC and Karin Lisle Assistant Principal BDC at the Wellbeing Centre official opening.
Shane Oxley Business Manager BDC, Gurmesh Singh, Nick Johnstone Principal BDC, Pat Conaghan MP, David Ford Chair of Council BDC, Mayor Denise Knight, Sue O'Connor Director of Student Wellbeing BDC, Rev Naomi Cooke Chaplain BDC, Saskia Klop Counsellor BDC, Jane Mosco Counsellor BDC and Karin Lisle Assistant Principal BDC at the Wellbeing Centre official opening. Rachel Vercoe
News

New hub a win for Coffs Harbour college

Wendy Andrews
by
10th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT BISHOP Druitt College the balance between an outstanding academic environment and a safe, caring pastoral community is seen as vital to producing world-prepared citizens.

Students' wellbeing is one of the key factors influencing their education outcomes.

With this in mind, the Maam Darruyaygamba - Wellbeing Hub - at Bishop Druitt College was officially opened this week.

The facility, built with assistance from a $10,000 Australian Government grant, is helping hundreds of students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

The BDC Wellbeing Hub is a centre where students can mix with key staff supporting their wellbeing.

School chaplains, a clinical family therapist and school psychologist work with the director of student wellbeing to provide a wide variety of counselling and support services, as well as group programs for students.

BDC principal Nick Johnstone said the Wellbeing Hub would help students as well as the Coffs Harbour community.

"Student wellbeing is our first priority at BDC and research shows students with high levels of wellbeing tend to have better academic and life outcomes in school and beyond," he said.

"The Wellbeing Hub will also provide a place for our indigenous Goori groups to meet as well as other groups.

"I thank the Commonwealth Government for its ­investment in these types of frontline programs."
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan had the honour of declaring the hub open this week.

"More and more schools are realising the benefits of incorporating wellbeing centres and principles at school," Mr Conaghan said.

"If a child is nurtured and well, they are more engaged while at school and are better able to learn.

"Our government has invested $10,000 here, plus a total of $40,066 in other wellness initiatives at another three schools across the electorate of Cowper through the Local Schools Community Fund. We promised to provide better opportunities for students and these wellbeing initiatives are one way we are helping schools to do that."

bishop druitt college coffs coast coffs harbour wellbeing hub
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs GP issues important message on coronavirus

        premium_icon Coffs GP issues important message on coronavirus

        News With so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, a high-ranking Coffs Harbour GP has given a very clear message.

        LATEST: Delta’s accused stalker makes bid for bail

        premium_icon LATEST: Delta’s accused stalker makes bid for bail

        Crime A 47-year-old man allegedly bombarded the pop singer with a number of messages on...

        Serco’s plan for Corindi rehab facility taken off the table

        premium_icon Serco’s plan for Corindi rehab facility taken off the table

        News The protest signs are officially being taken down.

        Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        premium_icon Why holy water has been removed from our churches

        News Lismore Catholic Diocese issues six strict directives to parishes