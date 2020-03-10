New hub a win for Coffs Harbour college

AT BISHOP Druitt College the balance between an outstanding academic environment and a safe, caring pastoral community is seen as vital to producing world-prepared citizens.



Students' wellbeing is one of the key factors influencing their education outcomes.



With this in mind, the Maam Darruyaygamba - Wellbeing Hub - at Bishop Druitt College was officially opened this week.



The facility, built with assistance from a $10,000 Australian Government grant, is helping hundreds of students from Kindergarten to Year 12.



The BDC Wellbeing Hub is a centre where students can mix with key staff supporting their wellbeing.

School chaplains, a clinical family therapist and school psychologist work with the director of student wellbeing to provide a wide variety of counselling and support services, as well as group programs for students.

BDC principal Nick Johnstone said the Wellbeing Hub would help students as well as the Coffs Harbour community.



"Student wellbeing is our first priority at BDC and research shows students with high levels of wellbeing tend to have better academic and life outcomes in school and beyond," he said.



"The Wellbeing Hub will also provide a place for our indigenous Goori groups to meet as well as other groups.



"I thank the Commonwealth Government for its ­investment in these types of frontline programs."

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan had the honour of declaring the hub open this week.



"More and more schools are realising the benefits of incorporating wellbeing centres and principles at school," Mr Conaghan said.



"If a child is nurtured and well, they are more engaged while at school and are better able to learn.



"Our government has invested $10,000 here, plus a total of $40,066 in other wellness initiatives at another three schools across the electorate of Cowper through the Local Schools Community Fund. We promised to provide better opportunities for students and these wellbeing initiatives are one way we are helping schools to do that."