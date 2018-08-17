New hospital set to open ahead of winter Covid-19 clusters

THE new $73 million Macksville Hospital is expected to be open and operating months ahead of schedule and without any disruptions to normal service delivery.

The opening will help put the Mid North Coast Local Health District in a strong position to manage the operational impacts of COVID-19.

Today there have been 44 reported cases on the Mid North Coast with a further updated briefing due this afternoon.

MORE COVID-19 CASES CONFIRMED IN THE REGION.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey announced the hospital's revised opening date this afternoon, which will see two facilities operating at Macksville under the coronavirus pandemic.



"Having both the current and new hospital facilities available will provide greater capacity for the Mid North Coast," Mrs Pavey said.



"As winter approaches, we expect further challenges as we face the flu season, as well as dealing with COVID -19.



"Having the capacity to use the current Macksville Hospital will help us meet the additional demands on our local healthcare system."

An artist impression of the new $73-million Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

Health Infrastructure Chief Executive Rebecca Wark said Health Infrastructure is currently forecasting project handover in May to enable operational commissioning, before the new facility is expected to open its doors later that month.



"This is six months ahead of the target operational date and an achievement that will benefit the whole Mid North Coast community," Ms Wark said.



The new Macksville Hospital is being built on a 'greenfield' site, three kilometres north of the Macksville town centre.



Macksville Hospital flyover: How the new $73 million Macksville Hospital will look when completed in May.

Once complete and fully operational, the hospital will include:

• an emergency department

• inpatient units

• operating theatre

• maternity and Tresillian services

• community and allied health facilities.



"Building essential health facilities to meet the needs of NSW communities now, and into the future, has never been more important," Mrs Pavey said.



"We thank our project partners and local health districts for working with us to keep projects going and ensure the safety of our people, workers and communities".



"Together we are supporting the NSW economy, construction and health industries and the thousands of people employed across our sites during this challenging time," Ms Wark continued.



Mrs Pavey extended her heartfelt thanks to the local tradies and workers, led by a locally born and bred project manager, who have been working hard to get this project completed.



"It's been their effort and skills which have made the early completion of this project possible, to coincide with this time of need," Mrs Pavey said.



