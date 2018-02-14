Menu
A truck dumps it load inside New Hope Group's New Acland coal mine. Photo: Stuart Cumming/The Chronicle
Environment

New Hope reacts to latest court decision on New Acland

8th Nov 2018 1:08 PM
NEW Acland Coal Mine owner New Hope Group has welcomed the latest decision from the Queensland Land Court on the mine's expansion.

Labelling the verdict "positive" for the mine's future, the company said it would work with the Queensland Government to obtain an amended environmental authority relating to noise limits.

"New Hope is pleased to advise that the Queensland Land Court has handed down a positive recommendation in respect of the New Acland Mine stage three mining lease and environmental authority amendment applications," it said in an ASX release.

"The Land Court has conditionally recommended that the mining leases and environmental authority amendment be granted subject to certain conditions including the coordinator-general first amending the noise limit conditions.

"The recommendation is a positive step for the approval of the project.

"There are still a number of further steps required in order to obtain final project approval."

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane said the decision on New Acland now rested with the State Government.

"The New Hope mine is one of the region's most significant employers and one of the most important economic contributors for the Darling Downs," he said in a statement.

"This is new hope for New Hope and the 3000 workers who rely on the Acland Coal Mine for their living either directly or indirectly.

"The Queensland Government will now make its final decision on the approval of New Acland stage three."

Toowoomba Chronicle

