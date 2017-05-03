New hockey challenge created for women

THIS year has been another year of positive steps for hockey but none have been bigger than the creation of the GJ Gardner Homes Women's Division 1 Challenge.

For consecutive years hockey participation has grown on the Coffs Coast and with it the pressure to create competitions to meet the hockey community's needs.

The GJ Gardner Homes Women's Division 1 Challenge has been created to bring the best female players from the Mid North Coast together.

The Challenge will see Coffs Coast clubs Beaches, Bellingen, Southside and Urunga take on the might of Grafton's Barbarians, Demons, McAuley's and Sailors over four competition days.

"This year, Grafton Hockey Association and Hockey Coffs Coast have decided to enter into an inter-association challenge with GJ Gardner Homes Coffs Harbour coming on board as the major sponsor" Hockey Coffs Coast president Deb Baldwin said.

"It's great to see Grafton hockey clubs playing here in Coffs Harbour. This is the result of two neighbouring associations working together on and off the pitch.

"The result is we now have an even better development pathways to nurture the growing base of local junior female talent."

The first round of the Challenge was played on Saturday and local supporters were treated to great games between Southside and Demons followed by Urunga and McAuleys.

With several players currently overseas, Southside were up against it trying to contain the Demons outfit, eventually losing 5-0 while the young McAuleys team was too strong against the Stingrays with the Grafton capitalising better on their opportunities in the goal circle.