Bridal party
Bridal party Katie Grant Photography
News

New guide for brides at wedding expo

Melissa Martin
by
22nd May 2018 4:30 PM

THE Coffs Coast's most anticipated bridal event is less than two weeks away.

The 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo will be held at Bonville Golf Resort between 10am and 1.30pm on Sunday, June 3.

The day will also mark the launch of the new-look Coffs Coast Weddings magazine, produced by The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Coffs Coast Weddings editor Melissa Martin said the Wedding Expo was the natural choice to launch the magazine.

"The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo is such a renowned event for Coffs Coast brides and grooms.

"With 15 years of heritage, it's the go-to event to find everything you need for your special day, including the latest issue of Coffs Coast Weddings which offers plenty of tips and advice for planning your wedding.”

Melissa Martin

The expo will feature more than 40 exhibitors in the stunning grounds of Bonville Golf Resort, which is one of the Coffs Coast's premiere wedding reception venues.

The expo will cover everything from hair and make-up to fashion, photography and video, cakes, transport, event stylists and everything in between. You can literally plan all aspects of your wedding in one day because everything is in one spot.

Entry to the expo is free and includes a free mimosa cocktail, live entertainment an the chance to win one of 20 prizes.

For more details, go to The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo 2018 Facebook page.

bonville golf resort bride coffs coast coffs coast advocate wedding expo coffs coast weddings magazine weddings
Coffs Coast Advocate

