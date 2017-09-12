New group for 'talking it out'

Can your relationship be improved? New local therapy group for couples.

ARE you having trouble communicating in your relationship?

We often hear talk about "improving the lines communication” and "developing deeper, more meaningful relationships” but how do you make it happen?

Calm Mind Counselling Services on the Coffs Coast works with individuals, couples, families and groups.

"We provide a therapeutic environment where people feel safe to explore their emotional, mental or spiritual issues,” said counsellor and psychotherapist, Savva Emanon.

Calm Mind offers a range of services including anxiety and stress, anger, addiction, depression, grief and loss, and sexuality counselling however it is the area of couples counselling which is the centre of attention of a new weekly group which will start September 28 for 10 consecutive Thursday evenings.

"This new group will focus on relationships in all their forms,” Savva said.

"Group therapy is an effective way of receiving valuable and often enlightening feedback on how people experience you. Counselling offers people the opportunity to increase their self-awareness and begin the journey of bringing positive change in to their lives.”

The therapy group will give you space to evaluate where you are, identify where you want to be and develop skills to go forward and achieve your relationship goals.

"Clients are able to overcome their obstacles and develop freedom and success in their lives. Group therapy is a shared therapeutic experience that involves the presence of a trained professional and others who are working through similar issues.

"This collaborative form of healing can focus on interpersonal relationships or on particular concerns shared by group members.”

Bookings are being taken now. Please note there are limited places, to secure your spot contact Calm Mind Counselling Services, 40 De Castella Dr, Boambee East, 0421 705 499. Learn more calmmind.com.au