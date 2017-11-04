Sport

New green offers relief for nervous putters

HEAVY LIFTING: Work to reshape the 9th green at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is in full swing.
HEAVY LIFTING: Work to reshape the 9th green at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is in full swing. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

GOLFERS who've walked off the 9th green at Coffs Harbour with steam coming out of their ears after three or four putts are in for some relief.

Work has started at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club to rectify the fall on the green that had golfers' knees shaking when facing a downhill putt or mind's fuming when an approach shot fell just short.

After the final putts were made at the club's annual Festival of Golf the heavy machinery rolled in to dig up the bane of many a member.

The work involves moving 300 tonne of sand and gravel to reduce the grade of the fall.

The work is expected to take a few weeks and green staff have taken the opportunity to work on all of the fairways on the front nine during this period.

Course superintendent Justin Sheehan said all fairways are being converted to couch to improve playability for members and guests.

When the work is completed, if those three-putts on the ninth are still happening, it's no longer the course's fault.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour golf club golf

Coffs Coast Advocate
Helping hand when it comes to saving lives

Helping hand when it comes to saving lives

CHRISTMAS has come early for the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

Free Fuel Giveaway: Win a $500 fuel voucher

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

How much is your car hurting your hip pocket?

Arc Attack returns with new company

Warren and Sheenah Whitten at their Arc Attack Engineering factory in Woolgoolga.

Arc Attack returns after allegedly being deceived by accountant.

Markets are returning to a purpose-built site

WE'RE BACK: Harbourside Markets return to Jetty Foreshores. Stall holders:Jamie Houghton, Kim Towner, Freya Hall, Katrina Houghton, Dave Laarhoven, Gaby Ifrah, Amy Houghton

Happy at the harbour side

Local Partners

Rally Australia spectacle to feature 78 teams

THE entries have been finalised for this month's Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast.

It's not too late to sign up for charity golf day

The Coffs City Rotary Club's annual charity golf day is being held on Sunday at Bonville Golf Resort.

Coffs City Rotary Club's charity golf day is at Bonville on Sunday.

McGregor’s plan to take down Ronaldo

Good times.

Irishman has a plan to make him the richest earner in sport.