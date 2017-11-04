New green offers relief for nervous putters

HEAVY LIFTING: Work to reshape the 9th green at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is in full swing.

HEAVY LIFTING: Work to reshape the 9th green at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is in full swing. Brad Greenshields

GOLFERS who've walked off the 9th green at Coffs Harbour with steam coming out of their ears after three or four putts are in for some relief.

Work has started at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club to rectify the fall on the green that had golfers' knees shaking when facing a downhill putt or mind's fuming when an approach shot fell just short.

After the final putts were made at the club's annual Festival of Golf the heavy machinery rolled in to dig up the bane of many a member.

The work involves moving 300 tonne of sand and gravel to reduce the grade of the fall.

The work is expected to take a few weeks and green staff have taken the opportunity to work on all of the fairways on the front nine during this period.

Course superintendent Justin Sheehan said all fairways are being converted to couch to improve playability for members and guests.

When the work is completed, if those three-putts on the ninth are still happening, it's no longer the course's fault.