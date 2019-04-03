Fans in meltdown over GoT ‘deaths’

HBO, you're killing us.

The network has just released its second full-length Game of Thrones trailer dubbed "Aftermath" - and while we will take any hints we can get ahead of theseason final - we must warn you, it's very grim.

So grim, none of the characters are featured in it. Just Winterfell completely destroyed, with possessions belonging to all of our favourite heroes scattered among the abandoned snowy battlefield.

To really mess with us, the network has also released a new GoT poster that shows all of the characters' lifeless bodies forming the shape of the Iron Throne. They captioned it: "The great war was here."

In the one-minute trailer, Jon Snow's sword "Longclaw" and Arya Stark's beloved sword "Needle" are among the ruins.

We can also see Jaime Lannister's gold hand, Bran Stark's wheelchair and Tyrion Lannister's Hand of the King pin.

What. Is. Going. On.

It certainly seems like producers are trying to tell us that everyone dies.

And as you can imagine, social media has gone into absolute chaos over both the trailer and the deathly poster, with fans declaring they'll "riot" if their heroes are killed off.

Given the fantasy drama has become known for its unpredictability, everyone dying could be too obvious.

But it's also famous for its brutal deaths, so who knows what will happen.

The most likely case is the Night King and his army of White Walkers win the battle and head on South, forcing the crew in the North to saddle up and follow them - where they'll also cross paths with their enemies of the South.

It comes after two new teasers were released yesterday, showing brother and sister Jon and Arya reuniting for the first time since the first season.

The teasers, called "Survival" and "Together", showed all the main characters preparing for war and also some tense moments between Jon and his lover - and possibly aunty - the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen.

We will soon find out when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres exclusively on Foxtel on Monday, April 15 at 11am.