New flood rescue boat for Coffs SES

A new SES flood boat and rescue vehicle is headed to Coffs Harbour.

STATE Emergency Services in Coffs Harbour are set to receive a new light rescue vehicle and a flood rescue boat as part of a statewide fleet renewal program being rolled out across New South Wales over the next four years.

The State Budget allocation will bring benefits to the Coffs Coast in the first financial year.

Over the course of the next 12 months Coffs Harbour will receive a Light Rescue Vehicle and a Savage Jabiru 385M Floodboat.

The program is part of a massive investment in nearly 500 new vehicles, marine vessels and trailers or local SES units to better support local communities in times of floods, storms and other emergencies.

The NSW Liberals & Nationals Government will deliver $54.6 million over four years for the NSW State Emergency Service's fleet program.

"Across the state our volunteers in orange answer the call for assistance at a moment's notice and we want to ensure they have top notch resources at the ready," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Our tireless NSW SES volunteers deserve vehicles and equipment that ensures their lifesaving tasks are performed safely with maximum efficiency and in minimum time."

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said that the community can feel confident their NSW SES volunteers will remain well-equipped.

"The work of SES volunteers is vital and as a Government we will continue to back them with the tools they need for their important work," Mr Grant said.

"As technology advances we can't afford for our SES volunteers to be left behind. The Government delivered a five-year refresh of the SES fleet and now we're continuing that investment so SES Units also have state-of-the-art equipment for water rescues."

From 2012-2017 the NSW Government invested $46 million for the procurement, maintenance and control of the 637 strong SES operational vehicle fleet.

This Operational Fleet Replacement Program will continue to replace SES vehicles and also fund the purchase of equipment inventory, marine vessels and trailers.

The funding will enable the provision of 269 vehicles, 124 marine vessels, and 95 trailers.

In 2018-19, 77 vehicles, 37 marine vessels and 30 trailers will be delivered.