New fishing platforms and jetty rebuild slated

Two fishing platforms will be attached to the improved jetty thanks to $77,325 funding from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries Recreational Fishing Trust. Scott Powick

FISHING folk are in luck with two new platforms to be built coinciding with improvement of a jetty at Nambucca Heads.

Nambucca Shire Mayor Rhonda Hoban said the 205-metre jetty walk, situated between Anzac Park and Gordon Park, was nearing the end of its functioning life and the council would invest $420,000 to rebuild the walkway and make improvements.

"The Nambucca River foreshore walk from the Boatshed to Gordon Park is a much-loved piece of infrastructure used by pedestrians, cyclists and fishermen every day," Mayor Hoban said.

"Council has spent approximately $25,000 annually to maintain the wooden walkway as its piers have aged and rotted in sections after so much time submerged in saltwater.

"Council's preference now is to replace the walkway and make it better. The new jetty walk will be wider, spanning three metres across, and it will have two fishing platforms attached thanks to $77,325 funding from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries Recreational Fishing Trust.

"It will be constructed in four sections: two bridge sections built using 10 metre span girders supported by concrete piers and two sections of concrete path on rock beds. A construction plan showing how the jetty walkway will be rebuilt will be available on council's website."

Site preparation work will start this week, with main construction to follow from around June 24.

Construction time is estimated to take approximately nine weeks to construct and is estimated to be completed late August, weather depending.

During construction, pedestrians will be unable to use the foreshore walk between the Boatshed and Gordon Park.

An alternate route will be along Fraser Street, past the Nambucca RSL Club, to the cement footpath at the very top of Gordon Park opposite Back Street near Woolworths. The cement footpath can then be followed down through Gordon Park and to the river's edge, where a walkway joins Wellington Drive and continues to the v-wall.

For more information on the jetty walk construction, contact Nambucca Shire Council Manager Infrastructure Services Matthew Leibrandt on 6568 0241 or email matthew.leibrandt@nambucca.nsw.gov.au