New festival to show off new breed of local music talent

NEW FESTIVAL: Coffs Harbour will be stage to new music festival, Park Lane Festival, this June. Troy Kippen

COFFS Harbour will soon be the stage to a new music festival showcasing new young local talent.

Park Lane Festival, to be held in June, will celebrate 10 years of headspace which helps young people experiencing mental health issues.

It will have two stages, a main stage for bands and DJs and one for acoustic and duo acts.

Genhealth Inc trading as headspace and Coffs Harbour Lane Festival will receive a $5000 NSW Government grant to stage the all-age laneway festival.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin announced investment of $47,500 for 11 groups in regional NSW and Western Sydney through the Indent Youth Music Event Development Grants program, administered by MusicNSW on behalf of Create NSW.

The producers - aged between 12 and 25 - will learn how to put on live events through a series of free workshops, as well as working on lighting, staging, sound and door sales on the day of the event.

Mr Harwin said the program was a valuable in promoting local musical talent as well as providing vocational inspiration for youth career paths.

"This is a great opportunity for the Coffs Harbour community to discover new voices and show its support for the local music scene by using mostly local bands," Mr Harwin said.

"For those who want to take things further and make a career in the music industry, this event will be invaluable work experience. I am delighted to be able to support such an interesting and educational opportunity."