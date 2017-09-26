New festival showcases blues and berries

Blues and Berries Community Fair will be a celebration of the rich agricultural history within our local region. Pictured are blueberries at Costa's Corindi Berry Farm.

GET berry excited - a new festival is headed for Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches.

The Blues and Berries community fair-style event will capitalise on agricultural growth inthearea to boost tourismand bring the community together on November 5.



Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches have been known for decades for its plantation crops and in recent years blueberry farming.

Our area is widely known as the Berry Capital of Australia and the Community Fair will recognise and instil pride inthis title.

It will not only showcase the region's berries but alsosome fantastic blues music.

While the line-up is still being finalised, the event will include music all day, blueberry market stalls from local producers, activities for the kids, a blueberry pie-eating competition and a blueberry pageant for the young ones.