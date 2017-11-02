New festival, Open Up To Art

CREATIVE VISION: Philip Senior's drawings and paintings have depicted the pin-board's memory as a metaphor for the past, present and future. The variety of techniques used in his sketches and drawings reveal a rich source of inspiration.

MORE than 40 local artists, film makers and performers will be participating in an arts weekend in Bellingen and everyone is invited to be part of the experience.

Open Up To Art (OUTA) will take place November 11 and 12.

On Saturday evening listen to the sounds of a saxophonist who will lead the way to three contemporary art openings. The journey will take you through sites where Word on the Street, Chalk it Up and Stepping Out have left a mark

Mixed Up Art is kicking off this event with a "horsing around” theme at The Stables. The Bellingen Gallery and Framing Studio will then launch Inner, a group show of seven artists working in a variety of mediums and contemplating an "inner” theme.

The final opening is Dead Flowers with Big Fig Arts at the Brewery followed by some arty performances, music and song.

During both evenings an outdoor film projection will show on the rear wall of the Hammond & Wheatley building. The Universe Knows My Name is a collaborative and playful project between four local film makers exploring the concept of absurdism and our desire for greater meaning to our existence.

On Sunday afternoon 12 of the artists involved will share their inspirations and work methods at Artist Speak, a special illustrated Sunday Bites session at the brewery being described as a cross between speed dating and meet the artist.

Workshops during the weekend will have participants playing with digital image making, learning traditional Equine Chinese brush and ink painting techniques with a master artist or exploring creative drawing when Dead Flowers Opens Up.

OUTA is an event presented by Arts Network Bellingen, a collaborative group of local artists and arts workers, and supported by Bellingen Shire Council and Arts Mid North Coast.

OUTA EVENT

Bellingen November 11 &12

Find more info and extended program at

facebook.com/artsnetworkbellingen.

Inner Exhibition

November 11 to 30. Meet the artists, 6pm November 12 during OUTA.

Bellingen Gallery and Framing Studio, 44 Hyde St Bellingen

Featuring photography by Jack Meagher, ceramics by Gloria Malone and John Tuckwell, installation by Kathy Taylor, painting and drawing by Philip Senior, Shelley O'Keefe and Fran Trefry.