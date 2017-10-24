New faces on the Sawtell scene

THE TEAM: The new openhomeonline sawtell office - (from left) Bill Eames, John Simon and Melinda Swinfield.

THE TEAM: The new openhomeonline sawtell office - (from left) Bill Eames, John Simon and Melinda Swinfield. Trevor Veale

THERE'S a new face in the real estate market in Sawtell; openhomeonline has opened a First Ave office, in addition to its successful Bellingen agency.

A Sawtell office was a natural progression for principal John Simon, who moved to Bellingen six years ago, following a successful career as a real estate agent on the northern beaches of Sydney and co-founding a video marketing company which went on to create content for many of the country's top real estate agencies.

Four years ago, John started openhomeonline in Bellingen - working out of a coffee shop for the first 12 months - and hasn't looked back since.

"Within 12 months we started to gain a lot of market share. I always wanted to create a real estate agency that was independent, technology based and offer something different to sellers, buyers, our tenants,” he said.

"The main difference has come from my background in my video marketing company; it's gave us a good understanding of what it takes to market a property and get best results for a client. We also work as a team, so when you list with one agent, you have all of us working for you.”

Now openhomeonline boasts a team of four staff in Bellingen and three in the new Sawtell office (pictured above); sales manager Bill Eames (left), principal John Simon and Melinda Swinfield in administration.