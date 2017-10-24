25°
Property

New faces on the Sawtell scene

THE TEAM: The new openhomeonline sawtell office - (from left) Bill Eames, John Simon and Melinda Swinfield.
THE TEAM: The new openhomeonline sawtell office - (from left) Bill Eames, John Simon and Melinda Swinfield. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

THERE'S a new face in the real estate market in Sawtell; openhomeonline has opened a First Ave office, in addition to its successful Bellingen agency.

A Sawtell office was a natural progression for principal John Simon, who moved to Bellingen six years ago, following a successful career as a real estate agent on the northern beaches of Sydney and co-founding a video marketing company which went on to create content for many of the country's top real estate agencies.

Four years ago, John started openhomeonline in Bellingen - working out of a coffee shop for the first 12 months - and hasn't looked back since.

"Within 12 months we started to gain a lot of market share. I always wanted to create a real estate agency that was independent, technology based and offer something different to sellers, buyers, our tenants,” he said.

"The main difference has come from my background in my video marketing company; it's gave us a good understanding of what it takes to market a property and get best results for a client. We also work as a team, so when you list with one agent, you have all of us working for you.”

Now openhomeonline boasts a team of four staff in Bellingen and three in the new Sawtell office (pictured above); sales manager Bill Eames (left), principal John Simon and Melinda Swinfield in administration.

Topics:  bellingen coffs coast openhomeonline real estate sawtell

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Truck driver leaves skid marks on new highway upgrade

Truck driver leaves skid marks on new highway upgrade

A TRUCK driver narrowly avoided a crash on the new section of the Pacific Highway.

Bypass in the slow lane? Govt. no the ALP's not keeping up

Highway bypass, upgrade. Woolgoolga west development. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate

REVEALED: No formal funding discussions for the Pacific Highway.

Starring role in the fight against cancer

DANCING WITH THE STARS: Kirsten Howton and Russ Holland.

Dancers take to the floor in hope of curing cancer

Novotel or not, we're still open

ROOMS WITH A VIEW: Accommodation can't be booked at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from late January but independent operators are taking bookings at booking.com

Still waiting for a formal announcement about Novotel Coffs' future.

Local Partners

878m2 m2 Block priced at $310,000

Lot 205 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North East ... $310,000

Wow one of the largest blocks in this stage. This North East facing block is definitely a pick if you wish to have plenty of land or maybe sub divide subject to...

842m2 Block priced at $320,000

Lot 207 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This east facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days ... $320,000

This east facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days and capturing cool summer breezes. For the summer you will have the cool ocean breezes from the...

698m2 Block priced at $275,000

Lot 210 Admiralty Drive - Stage 11, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This east facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days ... $275,000

This east facing block is definitely a pick for sunny winter days and capturing cool summer breezes. For the summer you will have the cool ocean breezes from the...

Cul-de-sac location - private and fenced yard...

5 Bonnefin Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $409,000 ...

Sitting in a cul-de-sac only minutes to Sawtell Beach and tree lined street is this delightful three bedroom home with private tropical gardens complete with...

Views Over Saltwater Park Reserve....

4/274 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $255,000

2 bedroom unit in the Thelton Building on Harbour Drive with views over Saltwater Park Reserve. Located midway between the Jetty Beach and Coffs Harbour City...

Beachside Lifestyle....

3/75 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $295,000

First floor 2 bedroom unit right across the road from the ocean at Park Beach, with hill views from the living room and balcony. A perfect location if you enjoy...

Affordable living in Middle Boambee...

203 McAlpine Way, Boambee 2450

House 3 2 1 $598,000 ...

Situated on 3014m2 of land, slightly elevated position in beautiful Middle Boambee is this delightful three bedroom home. The property presents a lifestyle...

Park Beach Bargain Buying...

5/70 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

Boasting a position of utter convenience right in the middle of Park Beach. Choose your destination of either the Plaza for your shopping needs, one of the many...

Beautiful Outlook + Home Office

15 Keevers Close, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Situated just behind Coramba township, in a quiet cul-de-sac with walk way through to Coramba Primary School at the end of the street. This neat & tidy 3 bedroom...

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $915,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

Flat block, spacious home - it's everything buyers want

Coffs Harbour home offers easy living

The booming residential development sold on lies

Cape Coral may look like a dream — but it’s very much a case of buyer beware. Picture: Zillow Source: Supplied

The rapidly-growing city was sold on lies

Ready for a move to Mullaway?

Step inside LJ Hooker Woolgoolga's Pick of the Week

Is this Australia’s most expensive house?

38B The Crescent, Vaucluse is shooting for Australia’s record price.

Phoenix Acres has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and tennis court