Can Wearables Detect Covid-19 Symptoms? I Wore Six to Find Out
New Facebook product mocked

by Jack Gramenz
16th Feb 2021 10:18 AM

A report that Facebook could release a smartwatch device has brought much mocking of the company for thinking anyone would trust them enough to buy such a device.

The Information reported last week the company is building a watch that it hopes to start selling next year, expanding its hardware offering beyond the Portal smart home range and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

"People with direct knowledge of the device" hinted it would be based on Google's Android operating system at first, but could potentially run on Facebook's own operating system pending its development.

Facebook's rumoured new product has not been well received. Picture: Denis Charlet / AFP

Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary
The device would have messaging, health tracking and fitness features like other devices from Apple and Fitbit do.

The news that Facebook could release a smartwatch has many scratching their heads as to who would buy one given company scandals about data protection and privacy.

 

 

 

 

 

 


