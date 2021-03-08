New event a release for the ‘organisationally frustrated’

The inaugural Kalang River Classic will take place on Sunday March 14.

While event cancellations were a bummer for many during the pandemic, spare a thought for the people who derive great joy from organising them.

The Kalang River Classic, a paddling race for non motorised watercraft is being held for the first time this Sunday March 15 and event coordinator, Bruce Miller, says he is one of many 'frustrated organisers' itching to put something on.

"We have had nothing to organise in the covid times," he said.

"We have been planning this (in the background) but we couldn't push the go button until Christmas when we were reasonably sure it could go ahead."

Enjoy a day out on the mighty Kalang River.

The volunteers' hard looks set to pay off as the community event, open to all types of paddling craft, is set to showcase the beauty of the mighty Kalang river and Newry Island.

The feature event is a 15km race around Newry Island for dragon boats, outrigger canoes (OC6 and OC1) and kayaks.

There are also shorter courses for stand up paddle boards, canoes, rowing boats and kids.

Mr Miller said local businesses had really got behind the event and there were some great cash prizes, trophies and other goods up for grabs.

The inaugural Kalang River Classic main race is a 15km circuit around Newry Island in Urunga.

Already there are number of paddlers ready to make the trip to Urunga from areas like Port Macquarie and Ballina.

"We are expecting a strong turn out for the events, it will be quite the spectacle," he said.

The event is being organised by the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce, the Urunga Titivators Dragon Boat Club and The Urunga Lions Club and is being financially supported through a NSW Bushfire Recovery grant.

Funds raised through entry fees, raffles and other sales will go towards community work in Urunga.

Registration is at 7am followed by a safety briefing and breakfast. Boats will launch and mass on the water for a staggered start from 9am followed by a presentation at 11:30am.