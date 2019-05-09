New era for Comets dawns on a fitting occasion

READY FOR THE BRIGHT LIGHTS: Coffs Harbour Comets captain Brad Collinson will guide his team under the new lights at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday.

READY FOR THE BRIGHT LIGHTS: Coffs Harbour Comets captain Brad Collinson will guide his team under the new lights at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's an historic evening this Saturday in the storied journey of the Coffs Harbour Comets, as the club will play under lights for the first time at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Having received nearly $320,000 in State Government funding late last year, LED light towers have been erected at the venue over the last couple of weeks and will be flicked on for the first time on Saturday night.

The Comets opposition couldn't be more fitting for the occasion, as they come up against the Orara Valley Axemen in the first instalment of the Ken Orr Shield for 2019.

Ken had a profound impact on local rugby league, and his grandsons have represented both clubs over the years.

Alex and Cain Bunt are currently playing for Orara after stints at Coffs, whilst Jack Archbold is playing for the Comets.

Fellow grandson Brandon Lee is a former Coffs player who has had a stint with the Broncos and is now playing Queensland Cup with North Brisbane.

The decision to go amateur in 1987/88 by the Comets to raise funds for their own ground could have easily backfired if the club was unsuccessful on the field.

The committee of the time did a great job but it would not have succeeded without a strong leader to gel the playing group together, which is exactly what Ken did.

Ken's legacy will live on forever in the form of the Comets home ground.

The 1989 Coffs Harbour Comets team before the first Ken Orr Shield game.

Coffs captain Brad Collinson said his side was intent on soaking up the occasion and making the most of the historic night.

"It's exciting for everyone at the club to play night football,” Collinson said.

"Everyone lifts for the game against Orara and there's usually a big crowd. We want to try and win back the shield after losing it last year.”

The Comets are coming off a 26-point loss to the Grafton Ghosts, a match they were in until the 70th minute.

Collinson said the goal this Saturday was to eradicate the errors in defence.

"We had a few lapses and missed some tackles so they were able to score some late tries to run away with it.

"But we've trained well this week and we're looking forward to the game.

"We know Orara will lift for this match, they always do.”

The Axemen will also be looking for an improved showing this weekend after being run down by the South Grafton Rebels last Sunday. Orara lead 8-0 early before going down 22-8.

Seventeen games of footy will be held at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday, starting with juniors at 8.20am and rolling all the way through to first grade at 5.30pm.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh will officially open the lights before kick off.