New emergency department specialists join the ranks

Macksville District Hospital Emergency Medicine Staff Specialists Dr Alison Mitchell and Dr Karly Field are welcomed to their new roles by Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Warren Grimshaw AM.

MACKSVILLE District Hospital officially welcomed two new specialist doctors to its Emergency Department this week.

Locals Dr Alison Mitchell and Dr Karly Field last month took up the roles as specialist emergency physicians.

"Macksville has never had any emergency specialists before,” Dr Mitchell said.

Dr Mitchell grew up and did most of her medical education in Coffs Harbour.

She said it was always her goal to return to Coffs. "It's my home, I love it,” she said.

Dr Field grew up at Nambucca Heads, where her parents still live, but has travelled around the world as she studied to become a ED specialist.

Both Dr Mitchell and Dr Field will split their time between working at the emergency departments of Macksville hospital and Coffs Base Hospital.

Dr Mitchell said they would do more clinical work in Coffs Harbour while at Macksville they would take a more supportive role.

Dr Field said they would oversee junior and training doctors.

She said regional hospitals played a pivotal role in training doctors by providing "more exposure to practices”.

Dr Mitchell and Field joined Dr Jusie Cox, resident medical officer on the general ward, as the latest Macksville hospital recruits.