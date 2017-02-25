New driving program for the disadvantaged

ON THE ROAD: This program offers the opportunity for people who have found it difficult to navigate the licensing system.

ACE Community College in partnership with RMS is offering a local driving program for Aboriginal and disadvantaged people.

"Licenced and on the Road” is a driver education is an extension of the On the Road.

This program offers the opportunity for people who have found it difficult to navigate the licensing system, to gain a Learners Licence through a literacy course being offered by the Coffs Harbour Community College and then move into the driving program.

People enrolled in the driving program will receive up to 10 free driving lessons with a qualified driving instructor in a practice vehicle with a local driving school.

This opportunity is open to all Aboriginal and disadvantaged people in the Coffs region. Program coordinator will be at Coffs Community College on Wednesday from 9.30am to 3.30pm and the Land Council on Thursday, 9.30am to 2pm.