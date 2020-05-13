New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

A NEW drive-through testing clinic for Covid-19 is opening in Coffs Harbour, and patients can opt to get results via SMS.

People with any symptoms are urged to get checked out as part of a coronavirus testing blitz in NSW.

Private pathology company Laverty will open its new clinic for a few hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

And clients do not even have to get out of their cars.

"All people need is a pathology request form from their doctor and they will be able to use the drive-through clinic," Laverty general manager Matthew Brumby said.

Laverty Pathology has opened a Covid-19 drive-thru testing clinic at its Walter Morris Close building in Coffs Harbour. Matt Deans

"This is by far the easiest, safest and most convenient way for anyone to be tested for Covid-19."

Mid North Coast Health has undertaken more than 5600 tests during the pandemic, returning 50 positive cases.

Laverty Pathology's head of microbiology Dr Juliette Holland said people with any symptoms such as sore throat, runny nose, fever - no matter how mild - should get tested.

"I would expect there would be fairly low numbers of positives and I am assuming most people have the common cold or something of that nature rather than Covid-19, or they may have an allergy," she said.

The drive-in testing clinics have been rolled out by the company in a number of locations across regional NSW. Pictured is Laverty Pathology's Peter Kirkwood testing a patient.

Dr Holland said the results would be sent to the referring GP or could be texted via SMS if they were negative.

Any patient with a positive result will be contacted directly by their GP.

To attend the drive-through residents will require a pathology request form from their doctor, a Medicare card and ID.

Patients must remain in their vehicles at all times while a collector in full protective equipment will perform the test.

Test results are generally provided to the referring doctor within 24 hours of the samples reaching the laboratory.

The Laverty Pathology clinic is located at 32 Walter Morris Close.



Opening hours are 1.30pm to 3.30 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Call Laverty Pathology for appointments on 6652 4322.