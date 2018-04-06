Menu
GOING GREEN: Byron Silich samples Donut King's new V Donut, with Guarana. It has green crystals and a gooey jelly filling.
Food & Entertainment

Energy drink donut? Business' new creation packs a hit

Sarah Dionysius
by
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

SKIP the coffee and get your caffeine hit with a new combination of a donut and an energy drink in one.

Donut King Sunshine Plaza Maroochydore, has this week announced a joint venture with V Energy to produce a drink/donut hybrid.

Franchise partner, Prasana Leigh, said this latest creation was sure to be a hit with customers.

"Product innovations are a surefire way to drive foot traffic into our store, and we're confident our new V Donut will generate a positive influx of customers from our local community," she said.

"The V Energy brand is quite like our own; it is unique, cheeky, quirky and funny with a 'full-of-life' attitude and therefore, the perfect fit.

"In partnering with V Energy, the brand is satisfying an intense desire that Donut King and V Energy fans never knew they had."

The new V Donut is coated in green sugar crystals with a gooey filling and is available nationwide now.

