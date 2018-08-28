New director appointed by Coffs attraction

DOLPHIN Marine Magic has appointed Mr Terry Goodall as Managing Director after the retirement of Ms Sinclair.

Mr Goodall has a successful career record in business and tourism, with key leadership roles in AMCAL Chemists, RACV, BIG4 Holiday Parks and most recently, his own tourism business consultancy.

Mr Goodall's track record in building new businesses and reinvigorating established organisations will be invaluable in ensuring the ongoing success of the marine conservation park.

"The history of this organisation, our team's pride and dedication to the welfare of the animals we care for, the animals themselves who have either been rescued or born here and the significant economic contribution we make to the local community are all strong reasons that attracted me to this role,” Mr Goodall said.

"I want to ensure Dolphin Marine Magic continues its vital work in marine and animal rescue and rehabilitation, welfare and education, and becomes an even bigger draw-card to Coffs Harbour.

"I am looking forward to collaborating and partnering with local businesses and other key organisations to help us and to attract more visitors to the Coffs Coast region.”

Mr Goodall has been a Director on the Board of DMM for the past three years but his relationship with the marine park goes back many decades.

Mr Goodall's uncle, Stanley Hector (Hec) Goodall, founded the Pet Porpoise Pool in 1968. Subsequently, Mr Goodall spent many summer holidays staying with his uncle and helping out around the pool.

"Those early days gave me enormous pride in the important rescue and rehabilitation work to which Hec has dedicated his life,” Mr Goodall said.

"I believe that being able to present those magnificent dolphins and the other animals we care for in such an 'up-close and personal' experience has given the hundreds of thousands of guests who have visited our park a much greater appreciation for our oceans and marine creatures and other wildlife.

"One of the most important roles our park plays is raising the awareness of the fragility of our oceanic environments and the need for all of us to do our part in keeping it clean and pristine for its inhabitants. I'm eager to ensure Dolphin Marine Magic continues this focus for many years to come.”